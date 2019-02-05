The Redskins have expressed interest in re-signing Johnson, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.

Johnson likely would be brought back for the No. 3 quarterback job, though it isn't clear who would be ahead of him besides Colt McCoy (leg). The mobile 32-year-old created some buzz with his strong garbage-time performance against the Giants in Week 15, followed by a solid effort in Jacksonville the following week to keep Washington in the playoff hunt. Johnson predictably imploded along with the rest of the Redskins offense over the final two games of the season, but he at least did enough to warrant consideration for a 53-man roster in 2019. With Alex Smith (leg) uncertain to ever play again, the Redskins have an interesting dilemma at the QB position this offseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories