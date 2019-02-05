Redskins' Josh Johnson: Could stay in Washington
The Redskins have expressed interest in re-signing Johnson, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.
Johnson likely would be brought back for the No. 3 quarterback job, though it isn't clear who would be ahead of him besides Colt McCoy (leg). The mobile 32-year-old created some buzz with his strong garbage-time performance against the Giants in Week 15, followed by a solid effort in Jacksonville the following week to keep Washington in the playoff hunt. Johnson predictably imploded along with the rest of the Redskins offense over the final two games of the season, but he at least did enough to warrant consideration for a 53-man roster in 2019. With Alex Smith (leg) uncertain to ever play again, the Redskins have an interesting dilemma at the QB position this offseason.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Johnson: Pedestrian in season-ending start•
-
Redskins' Josh Johnson: Getting Week 17 start•
-
Redskins' Josh Johnson: Falters in defeat•
-
Redskins' Josh Johnson: Picking up another start•
-
Redskins' Josh Johnson: Ekes out low-scoring win•
-
Redskins' Josh Johnson: Slated to start Week 15•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...