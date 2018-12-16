Johnson completed 16 of 25 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown while adding 49 yards on nine carries in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Jaguars.

Johnson was quiet for most of the afternoon but found tight end Jeremy Sprinkle for a game-tying, six-yard touchdown with 5:47 remaining. After Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler threw an interception on the ensuing possession, Johnson got his team in position to win on a 36-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal as time expired. While Johnson's upside as a passer is limited, his ability to keep the defense honest with his running ability and limit turnovers should earn him the Week 16 start Saturday in Tennessee.