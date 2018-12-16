Johnson completed 16 of 25 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown while adding 49 yards on nine carries in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Jaguars.

Johnson was quiet for most of the afternoon but found tight end Jeremy Sprinkle for a game-tying, six-yard touchdown with 5:47 remaining. After Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler threw an interception on the ensuing possession, Johnson got his team in position to win on a 36-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal as time expired. While Johnson's upside as a passer is limited, his ability to keep the defense honest with his running ability and limit turnovers should earn him the Week 16 start Saturday in Tennessee.

More News
Our Latest Stories