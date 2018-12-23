Johnson completed 13 of 23 pass attempts for 153 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Saturday's 25-16 loss to the Titans. He added 22 rushing yards on four carries.

Johnson struggled against the Titans' pass defense, posting his worst passing and rushing performance since taking over starting duties Week 14. The 32-year-old has never been known for his arm, so his value really bottoms out when he is unable to generate big numbers on the ground, as was the case Saturday. While the Redskins are all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, Johnson could still earn another start against the Eagles in Week 17 with the team having no younger prospects to trot out under center.