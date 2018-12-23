Redskins' Josh Johnson: Falters in defeat
Johnson completed 13 of 23 pass attempts for 153 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Saturday's 25-16 loss to the Titans. He added 22 rushing yards on four carries.
Johnson struggled against the Titans' pass defense, posting his worst passing and rushing performance since taking over starting duties Week 14. The 32-year-old has never been known for his arm, so his value really bottoms out when he is unable to generate big numbers on the ground, as was the case Saturday. While the Redskins are all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, Johnson could still earn another start against the Eagles in Week 17 with the team having no younger prospects to trot out under center.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Mailbag
Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...