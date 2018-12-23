Redskins' Josh Johnson: Getting Week 17 start
Coach Jay Gruden said Johnson would serve as the Redskins' starting quarterback Week 17 against the Eagles, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Johnson has turned in a respectable 7.8 yards per attempt while adding 116 yards on the ground during three outings (two starts) with Washington, but ball security (three interceptions and a fumble) has been an issue. The 32-year-old tossed two of those picks in Saturday's 25-16 loss to the Titans, dropping the Redskins to 7-8 on the season. While Johnson will get a shot at redemption in the regular-season finale, Gruden noted that the injured Colt McCoy (lower leg) could receive the nod if Washington should qualify for the postseason. That seems like a pipe dream, however, and the team could be eliminated before Week 17 even kicks off depending on how Sunday's slate of games plays out.
