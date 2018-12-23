Coach Jay Gruden said Johnson would serve as the Redskins' starting quarterback Week 17 against the Eagles, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Johnson has turned in a respectable 7.8 yards per attempt while adding 116 yards on the ground during three outings (two starts) with Washington, but ball security (three interceptions and a fumble) has been an issue. The 32-year-old tossed two of those picks in Saturday's 25-16 loss to the Titans, dropping the Redskins to 7-8 on the season. While Johnson will get a shot at redemption in the regular-season finale, Gruden noted that the injured Colt McCoy (lower leg) could receive the nod if Washington should qualify for the postseason. That seems like a pipe dream, however, and the team could be eliminated before Week 17 even kicks off depending on how Sunday's slate of games plays out.