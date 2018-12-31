Redskins' Josh Johnson: Pedestrian in season-ending start
Johnson completed 12 of 27 passes for 91 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Redskins' 24-0 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. He also rushed three times for four yards and had a fumble that was recovered by the offense.
Johnson finished off his late-season starting stint with a whimper, posting his worst completion percentage and yardage total over that span. The 32-year-old had generated serviceable numbers in his first three games seeing extended action, but an aggressive Eagles defense that was out to do its part to ensure a playoff berth got the best of him throughout the afternoon. In fairness, Johnson was also working with a significantly short-handed pass-catching corps that was missing Jordan Reed (IR-foot), Maurice Harris (IR-concussion) and Vernon Davis (concussion). Johnson reportedly plans to continue his professional career with the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football this coming February, which will presumably give him a platform to make a case for an NFL return in some capacity in 2019.
