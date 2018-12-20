Redskins' Josh Johnson: Picking up another start
Johnson will remain the Redskins' starting quarterback for Saturday's game against the Titans, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
With Colt McCoy (lower leg) still not practicing and having been ruled out for Week 16, Johnson will draw a second straight start. It marks the first time since 2009 that the journeyman signal-caller will have started consecutive games. Over his two appearances this season, Johnson has elevated the limited talent around him, completing 65.9 percent of his throws for a respectable 8.4 yards per attempt while chipping in 94 more yards on 16 carries. If Johnson can guide the Redskins to another win Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive, coach Jay Gruden would likely have a tough time justifying handing the job back to McCoy in Week 17 against the Eagles if he's available.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Pats' expectations without Gordon
With Josh Gordon announcing he is stepping away from the Patriots, how will this impact their...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16