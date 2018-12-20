Johnson will remain the Redskins' starting quarterback for Saturday's game against the Titans, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

With Colt McCoy (lower leg) still not practicing and having been ruled out for Week 16, Johnson will draw a second straight start. It marks the first time since 2009 that the journeyman signal-caller will have started consecutive games. Over his two appearances this season, Johnson has elevated the limited talent around him, completing 65.9 percent of his throws for a respectable 8.4 yards per attempt while chipping in 94 more yards on 16 carries. If Johnson can guide the Redskins to another win Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive, coach Jay Gruden would likely have a tough time justifying handing the job back to McCoy in Week 17 against the Eagles if he's available.