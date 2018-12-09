Coach Jay Gruden called Johnson the Redskins' starting quarterback Week 15 at Jacksonville, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

At the 5:31 mark of the third quarter, Johnson took over for Mark Sanchez, who led the Redskins to just 19 yards on their first 10 possessions. Thereafter, Johnson led a pair of touchdown drives en route to 195 yards, one TD and one interception on 11-of-16 passing. The performance is an impressive one with less than a week in the program, but he fared far better than Sanchez, making Gruden's decision an easy one.

