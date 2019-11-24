Play

Norman (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Reports surfaced shortly before pregame warmups that Norman would be inactive, despite the hamstring issue not being much of a concern. The team ultimately pivoted from that plan, making Aaron Colvin a healthy scratch while Norman dresses for the contest. Though he'll be in uniform, Norman doesn't seem likely to be in store for a major role on defense after he was benched midway through the Week 11 loss to the Jets. Instead, expect Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau, Simeon Thomas and Jimmy Moreland to work as the Redskins' main cornerbacks.

