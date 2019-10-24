Norman (thigh) is active for Thursday's contest against the Vikings, Andrew Groover of NFL Network reports.

Norman was a game-time decision for Thursday's contest, and he appears to have shown well in pre-game warmups. The veteran cornerback will work to contain Minnesota's aerial attack, which will be without Adam Thielen (hamstring).

