Redskins' Josh Norman: Active for TNF
Norman (thigh) is active for Thursday's contest against the Vikings, Andrew Groover of NFL Network reports.
Norman was a game-time decision for Thursday's contest, and he appears to have shown well in pre-game warmups. The veteran cornerback will work to contain Minnesota's aerial attack, which will be without Adam Thielen (hamstring).
