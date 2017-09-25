Play

Norman (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Norman was a limited participant in practice all week with a shoulder sprain, but will be good to go against Oakland. His performance will likely be a key to the Redskins winning Sunday's matchup, as he will be tasked with squaring up against talented receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories