Redskins' Josh Norman: Active for Week 3
Norman (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Norman was a limited participant in practice all week with a shoulder sprain, but will be good to go against Oakland. His performance will likely be a key to the Redskins winning Sunday's matchup, as he will be tasked with squaring up against talented receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree.
