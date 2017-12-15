Redskins' Josh Norman: Avoids injury tag
Norman (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Norman started off the week not practicing but was a full participant Friday to stave off the questionable tag. The veteran cornerback has appeared bothered by the knee issue in recent weeks, but will likely see a fair share of Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald on Sunday.
