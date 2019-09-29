Redskins' Josh Norman: Banged up Sunday
Norman (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants.
Norman got hit hard on a run from Wayne Gallman, and Norman saw his knee slam onto the turf. He was spotted with a noticeable limp, and went straight to the medical tent to get further treatment. In Norman's stead, Jimmy Moreland or Simeon Thomas could see an increase in snaps.
