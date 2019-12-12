Play

Norman did not practice Thursday due to an illness, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Interim coach Bill Callahan called Norman day-to-day. The veteran cornerback has been almost entirely phased out of Washington's secondary, having played just four snaps on defense across the last three contests, so he won't warrant fantasy consideration in IDP formats heading into Sunday's tilt against the Eagles.

