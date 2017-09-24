Redskins' Josh Norman: Believes he'll suit in Week 3
Norman (shoulder) is optimistic that he'll play Sunday against the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
An AC joint sprain rendered Norman a limited participant in practice all week, but he appears prepared to play through any lingering pain by the time the 8:30 p.m. EDT kickoff arrives. Norman, who has logged nine tackles, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles through the first two games, will have his work cut out for him in Week 3 as he looks to help contain the Raiders' dynamic wideout duo of Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree.
