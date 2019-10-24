Play

Norman (thigh) is a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Vikings, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Norman's chances of taking the field Week 8 appear truly up in the air. His availability will come down to what he's able (or unable) to do in pre-game activities. Fabian Moreau and Jimmy Moreland would play increased roles on defense if Norman were ruled out.

