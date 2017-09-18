Redskins' Josh Norman: Day-to-day with shoulder injury
Norman sustained a shoulder injury in Sunday's victory over the Rams and is considered day-to-day.
Norman is dealing with an AC joint sprain and there is no further information on the severity of the sprain, but the Redskins are likely to be cautious this week, regardless. The veteran corner still played 47 of 50 defensive snaps Sunday, and recorded six tackles (five solo) and forced two fumbles.
More News
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...