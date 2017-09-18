Play

Norman sustained a shoulder injury in Sunday's victory over the Rams and is considered day-to-day.

Norman is dealing with an AC joint sprain and there is no further information on the severity of the sprain, but the Redskins are likely to be cautious this week, regardless. The veteran corner still played 47 of 50 defensive snaps Sunday, and recorded six tackles (five solo) and forced two fumbles.

