Norman (thigh/hand) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Norman was inactive for Sunday's loss to the 49ers, so it's not a major surprised to see he wasn't expected to practice one day later. The veteran cornerback will only have two practice to prove he's ready to play Thursday against the Vikings.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories