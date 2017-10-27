Redskins' Josh Norman: Expected to play Sunday
Norman (ribs) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Norman was limited in Thursday's practice, but it looks like the cornerback should be ready to go for a big matchup with the Cowboys after being out the last three weeks. Expect an official update on Norman's status to come in the next day or so, but if he is made active, Kendall Fuller would return to a reserve role in the secondary.
