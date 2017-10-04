Norman is expected to require 2-to-4 weeks to recover from a fractured rib, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Norman suffered the injury while making a tackle in Monday's 29-20 loss to the Chiefs, with coach Jay Gruden relaying the cornerback's recovery timetable after the contest. Given that the Redskins are on bye in Week 5, it's conceivable that Norman could miss no games at all if he's able to meet the short end of that timetable, or up to three games if his recovery veers toward the longer end. Norman's absence of any length would be a difficult one to overcome, as Bashaud Breeland would represent a significant downgrade if forced to act as the team's top corner.