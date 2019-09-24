Redskins' Josh Norman: First career sack in troubling performance
Norman registered four tackles, one sack, and one interception during Monday's loss to Chicago.
Despite logging his first career sack, Norman's stat line overstates his real-life performance considering the 31-year-old frequently seemed like a liability in coverage. He also almost cost his team a safety when he maneuvered himself into the end zone after making an interception on the one-yard line. The bright side is that there's still plenty of time for Norman to turn it around and, from a fantasy perspective, he could have more than his fair share of chances to rack up PBUs if opposing teams keep coming at him. Next up is a Week 4 matchup against rookie Daniel Jones and the Giants.
