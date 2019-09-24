Norman registered four tackles, one sack, and one interception during Monday's loss to Chicago.

Despite logging his first career sack, Norman's stat line overstates his real-life performance considering the 31-year-old frequently seemed like a liability in coverage. He also almost cost his team a safety when he maneuvered himself into the end zone after making an interception on the one-yard line. The bright side is that there's still plenty of time for Norman to turn it around and, from a fantasy perspective, he could have more than his fair share of chances to rack up PBUs if opposing teams keep coming at him. Next up is a Week 4 matchup against rookie Daniel Jones and the Giants.