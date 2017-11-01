Redskins' Josh Norman: Four tackles in return
Norman recorded four tackles (two solo) and had a fumble recovery in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
After missing the two previous games due to a broken rib, Norman returned to the field against the Cowboys. He didn't appear to be bothered by the rib injury, tying a season-high with 68 defensive snaps in the contest. He'll now shift his focus to Doug Baldwin, Paul Richardson and the rest of Seahawks' receiving corps.
