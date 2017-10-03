Redskins' Josh Norman: Fractures rib
Norman suffered a rib fracture during Monday's game against the Chiefs.
While further testing is still on tap, early reports from Lisa Salters of ESPN suggest Norman will miss multiple weeks with the injury. In his absence, Quinton Dunbar and Kendall Fuller will likely compete for the starting spot.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Out with rib injury•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Won't return to Monday's action•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Active for Week 3•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Believes he'll suit in Week 3•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Questionable to play Raiders•
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...