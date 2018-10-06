Redskins' Josh Norman: Full participant at Saturday's practice
Norman (hamstring) was a full participant at Saturday's practice, Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post reports.
Norman was limited Thursday and Friday, but now looks on track to play against the Saints on Monday night, barring a setback. Norman will have a tall task ahead of him as he tries to slow down Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and the Saints' eighth-ranked passing offense.
