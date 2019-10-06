Play

Norman (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Norman was a full practice participant Friday and never seemed to be in danger of missing Sunday's contest. The veteran cornerback has 18 tackles (14 solo), one sack and one interception through four games and will have a tall order versus Tom Brady and the Patriots this week.

