Norman (ribs) performed a light workout in the Redskins' weight room Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Norman was able to do some cardio on the treadmill and elliptical before doing some lower-body exercises with light weight. Although he's still expected to miss the next three games, being able to work out throughout his recovery is a good sign with respect to him rounding back into football shape and making a Week 9 return.