Redskins' Josh Norman: Hits weight room despite ailment
Norman (ribs) performed a light workout in the Redskins' weight room Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Norman was able to do some cardio on the treadmill and elliptical before doing some lower-body exercises with light weight. Although he's still expected to miss the next three games, being able to work out throughout his recovery is a good sign with respect to him rounding back into football shape and making a Week 9 return.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Will miss four weeks•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Hoping to avoid missed time•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Facing 2-to-4 week recovery timetable•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Week-to-week with rib fracture•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Fractures rib•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Out with rib injury•
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Thursday Night breakdown
Carson Wentz thoroughly outplayed Cam Newton on Thursday night. Is he a more reliable Fantasy...
-
Things to know for Week 6
Adrian Peterson got a new home but does it matter? Heath Cummings talks that and more in Week...
-
Elliott suspension reinstated, for now
The 5th Circuit Court has sided with the NFL. But we're far from finished. See what Heath Cummings...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...