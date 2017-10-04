Play

Norman (ribs, lung) could avoid missing any games, Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkreports.

Norman is recovering from a fractured rib as well as minor damage to the lining of his lung. His timeline initially was estimated at 2-to-4 weeks, but it seems he could return a bit sooner after doctors confirmed that he avoided significant lung damage. The Redskins have a Week 5 bye.

