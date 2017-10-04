Redskins' Josh Norman: Hoping to avoid missed time
Norman (ribs, lung) could avoid missing any games, Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkreports.
Norman is recovering from a fractured rib as well as minor damage to the lining of his lung. His timeline initially was estimated at 2-to-4 weeks, but it seems he could return a bit sooner after doctors confirmed that he avoided significant lung damage. The Redskins have a Week 5 bye.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Facing 2-to-4 week recovery timetable•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Week-to-week with rib fracture•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Fractures rib•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Out with rib injury•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Won't return to Monday's action•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Questionable to return Monday•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.