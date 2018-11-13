Redskins' Josh Norman: Interception in win
Norman recorded one tackle, one interception and one pass defensed across 69 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.
Norman made a leaping interception in the Redskins' own end zone early in the first quarter, setting the tone for a dominating defensive performance from Washington. He now has 39 tackles and two interceptions through nine contests.
