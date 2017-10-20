Norman (ribs) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Norman has performing light workouts since his injury, but this is his first time practicing since the leadup to Week 4. It is certainly a step in the right direction, but considering the star cornerback was originally supposed to be out for four weeks, there is reason to believe Norman will require one more week of recovery before returning to action. Stay updated on his status as the week goes on.

