Norman (ribs) was limited in practice Thursday, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Head coach Jay Gruden hopes his star cornerback will receive clearance by Friday as he is now on been out for three weeks with a rib injury. Friday's injury report will go a long way in determining Norman's game status -- so look for more updates to come Friday afternoon. Should he be ruled out, expect Kendall Fuller to fill in for the contest.

