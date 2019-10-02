Play

Norman (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Norman was evaluated for a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Giants, but he managed to retake the field without missing much time. It doesn't currently appear as though his availability for Week 5 is in jeopardy, in which case Norman will play his usual role as Washington's top cornerback versus the Patriots. Still, his participation in practice as the week continues will be worth keeping a tab on.

