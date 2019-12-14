Play

Norman (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Eagles.

Norman did participate in practice fully Friday which would seem to suggest the veteran cornerback could play Sunday, although how much Norman ends up playing likely depends on the status of Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) and Fabian Moreau (hamstring), both of which who are listed as questionable as well.

