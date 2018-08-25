Redskins' Josh Norman: Logs two tackles in tune-up
Norman had two tackles in Friday's preseason loss to the Broncos.
Norman is locked in as Washington's top cornerback and seems to have stayed healthy throughout the offseason and all of training camp. He didn't have any picks last season, but he made up for it with two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 64 tackles in 14 games. The 30-year-old is the rare cornerback who combines excellent coverage skills with an ability to pile up tackles.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: No interceptions in 2017•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Avoids injury tag•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Records season high in tackles•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Four tackles in return•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Returns after two-game absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...