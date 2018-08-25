Norman had two tackles in Friday's preseason loss to the Broncos.

Norman is locked in as Washington's top cornerback and seems to have stayed healthy throughout the offseason and all of training camp. He didn't have any picks last season, but he made up for it with two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 64 tackles in 14 games. The 30-year-old is the rare cornerback who combines excellent coverage skills with an ability to pile up tackles.

