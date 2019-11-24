Norman -- who is healthy after shaking off a hamstring injury -- is not expected to be active for Sunday's game against Detroit, Erin Hawksworth of 1067 The Fan reports.

Norman was downgraded to limited participation for Friday's practice but is assumed to be healthy. While news of the healthy scratch comes as a surprise, it was foreshadowed by Norman's benching in the second half of Washington's loss to the Jets in Week 11. The decision opens the door for more snaps for Fabian Moreau and Simeon Thomas. Expect Moreau and Quinton Dunbar to assume the starting cornerback roles for the game sans Norman.