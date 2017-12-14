Norman sat out practice Wednesday with a knee injury, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Norman's effectiveness in coverage has waned in recent weeks, and the knee issue perhaps partially explains the lapses the high-priced cornerback has experienced. Unless he fails to turn in a full practice this week, Norman won't be at major risk of missing Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but his utility in IDP formats is limited while he's failing to generate turnovers. Norman has yet to record an interception this season, though he's forced two fumbles.