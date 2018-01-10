Norman recorded 64 tackles (47 solo), nine passes defensed and one forced fumble across 14 games in 2017. Norman said of his 2017 performance, "I feel like it was really solid," Michael Phillips of the Richmond-Times Dispatch reports. "Really solid. I know when you look back at it overall, when you look at the interceptions category ... I didn't have any interceptions. Shoot, when they don't throw you the ball to your side, how many opportunities or chances can you get?"

It was the first season since 2013 that Norman failed to record an interception, although his 64 tackles -- fourth overall on the team -- were on par with last year's numbers. Norman is currently on track to be the highest-paid player on Washington next season and remains under contract through the 2020 season, although the Redskins can opt out of the deal during any of the next three seasons.