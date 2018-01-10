Redskins' Josh Norman: No interceptions in 2017
Norman recorded 64 tackles (47 solo), nine passes defensed and one forced fumble across 14 games in 2017. Norman said of his 2017 performance, "I feel like it was really solid," Michael Phillips of the Richmond-Times Dispatch reports. "Really solid. I know when you look back at it overall, when you look at the interceptions category ... I didn't have any interceptions. Shoot, when they don't throw you the ball to your side, how many opportunities or chances can you get?"
It was the first season since 2013 that Norman failed to record an interception, although his 64 tackles -- fourth overall on the team -- were on par with last year's numbers. Norman is currently on track to be the highest-paid player on Washington next season and remains under contract through the 2020 season, although the Redskins can opt out of the deal during any of the next three seasons.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Avoids injury tag•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Records season high in tackles•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Four tackles in return•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Returns after two-game absence•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...