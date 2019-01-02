Redskins' Josh Norman: No lock to stay in DC
Norman isn't a lock to stay in Washington for 2019, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.
The Redskins can free up $11.5 million in 2019 cap space if Norman is designated as a post-June 1 release. Of course, the team would then have a glaring hole to fill at cornerback, without any obvious in-house options to replace a player who had 64 tackles (40 solo), three interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery while starting all 16 games in 2018. The 31-year-old may not be a dominant cover man at this stage of his career, but he's still one of the better players on a middling roster, with a cap charge that's right around the new norm for high-end cornerbacks.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Tallies third interception•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Interception in win•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Full participant at Saturday's practice•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Works on side of practice•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Logs two tackles in tune-up•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: No interceptions in 2017•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...