Norman isn't a lock to stay in Washington for 2019, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.

The Redskins can free up $11.5 million in 2019 cap space if Norman is designated as a post-June 1 release. Of course, the team would then have a glaring hole to fill at cornerback, without any obvious in-house options to replace a player who had 64 tackles (40 solo), three interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery while starting all 16 games in 2018. The 31-year-old may not be a dominant cover man at this stage of his career, but he's still one of the better players on a middling roster, with a cap charge that's right around the new norm for high-end cornerbacks.

