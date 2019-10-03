Play

Norman (knee) did not practice Thursday.

Norman was a limited participant in practice to begin the week Wednesday, but he's now downgraded to a DNP designation. His availability for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots appears to be up in the air. Count on Friday's final injury report of the week to shed some light on Norman's chances of suiting up.

