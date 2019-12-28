Norman (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's road game against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Norman was initially deemed questionable, but he didn't travel with the team so he won't play. The veteran cornerback's playing time has dropped off over the past five games, playing just 10 defensive snaps and even serving as a healthy scratch once. Norman's time in Washington appears like it could be coming to an end. For the finale, Aaron Colvin, Coty Sensabaugh and Kayvon Webster should fill into starting roles.