Redskins' Josh Norman: Out for season finale
Norman (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's road game against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Norman was initially deemed questionable, but he didn't travel with the team so he won't play. The veteran cornerback's playing time has dropped off over the past five games, playing just 10 defensive snaps and even serving as a healthy scratch once. Norman's time in Washington appears like it could be coming to an end. For the finale, Aaron Colvin, Coty Sensabaugh and Kayvon Webster should fill into starting roles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...