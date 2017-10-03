Norman (ribs) will not return to Monday night's game against the Chiefs.

Norman was downgraded from questionable after being evaluated at halftime. Head coach Jay Gruden reportedly indicated the injury is fairly severe and could cause the veteran corner to miss a couple weeks, Lisa Salters of ESPN reports. The good news here is that the Redskins have a bye next week, but we'll need to wait to hear more from the team before indicating any sort of timetable.