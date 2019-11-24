Coach Bill Callahan said the reason Norman didn't start in Sunday's game against Detroit was because Norman had been playing through injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Callahan would go on to say that it was Norman's decision to be active Sunday, and that he wasn't sure Norman will return to the starting lineup once healthier. Norman was already benched midway through Week 11's loss to the Jets, so it's likely he's fallen out of the good graces of the coaching staff. The veteran's practice availability heading into next week will shed more light on his chances to suit up for Week 13, if he's in fact still dealing with injury.