Redskins' Josh Norman: Playing through pain
Coach Bill Callahan said the reason Norman didn't start in Sunday's game against Detroit was because Norman had been playing through injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Callahan would go on to say that it was Norman's decision to be active Sunday, and that he wasn't sure Norman will return to the starting lineup once healthier. Norman was already benched midway through Week 11's loss to the Jets, so it's likely he's fallen out of the good graces of the coaching staff. The veteran's practice availability heading into next week will shed more light on his chances to suit up for Week 13, if he's in fact still dealing with injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...