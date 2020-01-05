Norman is excited about the possibility of working with new head coach Ron Rivera, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Norman of all people should be the most excited, considering he spent four years with Rivera in Carolina and recently fell out of favor with the since-deposed coaching staff in Washington. The 32-year-old cornerback played just 10 defensive snaps after Week 11 in 2019, with interim coach Bill Callahan benching Norman in November. Rivera's friendly face may be taken as good news, but it doesn't necessarily mean the team will keep Norman around for the final season of a five-year, $75 million contract. Washington can clear up $12.5 million in cap space if the cornerback is traded or cut before Week 1, per overthecap.com.