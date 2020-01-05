Redskins' Josh Norman: Pleased with coaching change
Norman is excited about the possibility of working with new head coach Ron Rivera, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Norman of all people should be the most excited, considering he spent four years with Rivera in Carolina and recently fell out of favor with the since-deposed coaching staff in Washington. The 32-year-old cornerback played just 10 defensive snaps after Week 11 in 2019, with interim coach Bill Callahan benching Norman in November. Rivera's friendly face may be taken as good news, but it doesn't necessarily mean the team will keep Norman around for the final season of a five-year, $75 million contract. Washington can clear up $12.5 million in cap space if the cornerback is traded or cut before Week 1, per overthecap.com.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.