Redskins' Josh Norman: Questionable despite no practices
Norman (thigh/hand) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Vikings.
This looks like an optimistic designation considering Norman hasn't practiced in two weeks. If he's indeed ruled out, Fabian Moreau and Jimmy Moreland both are expected to see hefty increases in their respective snap counts.
