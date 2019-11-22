Redskins' Josh Norman: Questionable for Sunday
Norman (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Norman was a full practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, but he was downgraded to limited participation for Friday's session. Fabian Moreau would be more heavily relied upon should Norman be unable to play.
