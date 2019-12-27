Norman (illness) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Cowboys, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

Norman has been battling a lingering illness since Dec. 12, though he managed to play through the issue Week 15 against the Eagles before being left off the field Week 16. With Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) on injured reserve, Washington could have need of Norman during Sunday's regular-season finale.