Norman (shoulder) is questionable to play Sunday against the Raiders.

Norman, who's nursing a sprained shoulder, battled through the pain last week and ultimately finished Week 2 having logged 47 out of a possible 50 defensive snaps while accruing six tackles and two forced fumbles. However, if he isn't given the thumbs up to play this time around, the Redskins could have serious trouble trying to slow down Derek Carr and the rest of Oakland's explosive offense.