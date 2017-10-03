Redskins' Josh Norman: Questionable to return Monday
Norman sustained a rib injury against the Chiefs on Monday and is questionable to return, Pete Sweeney of the Chiefs' official site reports.
It's unclear at this point how exactly he sustained the injury or how severe it is, but the Redskin's should provide updates as he is evaluated. Quinton Dunbar and Kendall Fuller will likely see increased snaps in his absence.
