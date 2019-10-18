Play

Norman (thigh/hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Norman was a non-participant at practice all week but the veteran corner doesn't need practice reps at this point to be able to play. The 31-year-old's status is officially up in the air, but he's only missed a handful a snaps so far this season.

