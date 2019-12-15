Play

Norman (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Norman was able to practice fully Friday, so it's no surprise that he shook off his illness in time. The veteran cornerback has been left off the field on defense over the last three weeks, but the team may need to use him again since Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) is inactive.

