Redskins' Josh Norman: Receives questionable tag
Norman (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
Norman began the week and a limited participant before being downgraded to a non-participant Thursday, but he still has a chance to play Week 5. The Redskins already figure to have their hands full with Tom Brady and the Patriots this week and can ill afford to be without the veteran cornerback.
