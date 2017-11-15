Norman notched a season high nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Norman was one of three Redskins to play every defensive snap Sunday. He made his time on the field count, as he was effective in the tackle department. The 29-year-old surprisingly has yet to record a pick this season, but will look to fix that Sunday against Drew Brees and the Saints.

